April 26 Reliance Capital:

* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal

* 49 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance to be allotted free of cost to nearly 1 million shareholders of Reliance Capital

* Reliance Capital will hold 51 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance Ltd

* Reliance Home Finance on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges

* Company will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multifold in the next 18 months