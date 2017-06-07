June 7 Reliance Communications Ltd:
* Says co commenting on credit rating actions by Moody's and
Fitch on Tuesday, 6 June 2017
* Disagree with recent rating actions by both agencies;
believe that rating actions do not reflect servicing track
record of co
* Says the ratings by Moody's and Fitch apply only to 6.5
pct USD bonds maturing in November 2020
* Says bonds have always been serviced regularly on the due
dates and are fully current in servicing, as on date
* Rating agencies not given credit to advanced stage of
corporate deals which are expected to deleverage balance sheet
by about $4 billion within few months
* Says bonds concerned constitute about 4 pct of the total
debt of the company
* Says appears recent positive development of standstill
period agreed by lenders been viewed negatively by rating
agencies on certain technical grounds
* May also be noted that in 2012, co had redeemed FCCBs
aggregating $1 bln on specified due date on maturity, at full
redemption value
