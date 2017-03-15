March 15 Reliance Communications Ltd

* Says Reliance Communications receives stock exchange and SEBI approvals for proposed demerger of wireless business into Aircel Ltd

* Says post closing, the company and the present shareholders of AIRCEL LIMITED will hold 50% each in Aircel Limited.

* Says files application with National Company Law Tribunal for approval of proposed demerger of wireless business into Aircel