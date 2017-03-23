BRIEF-Synopsys says Toshiba deployed co's VC Formal solution
* Synopsys - announced Toshiba has deployed co's VC formal solution as their systemverilog assertion based formal verification solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Reliance Communications Ltd
* CCI approves proposed sale of tower division of reliance infratel limited to brookfield infrastructure group
* Rapid Holdings 2 Pte. Ltd., a co which is a part of the Brookfield Infrastructure Group will acquire 100% of Towercom Infra
* Says post closing, the company will receive ‘B’ class non-voting shares in towerco Source text - (bit.ly/2npNYTP) Further company coverage:
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.