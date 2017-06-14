June 14 Reliance Communications Ltd
Source text - (A Reliance Communications spokesperson said:
Chairman, Reliance Group, Anil D. Ambani "voluntarily" decides
to draw no salary or commission from RCOM in current Financial
Year
Decision part of Company promoters' commitment to Strategic
Transformation Program
RCOM management also steps up, follows Chairman's lead to ensure
time-bound execution
RCOM management team on-board to defer personal pay by up to 21
days
Measures to remain in place till December 2017
Aircel, Brookfield deals targeted to close by 30 September 2017,
subject to approvals; will reduce debt by nearly 60% or Rs
25,000 crore )
