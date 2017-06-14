June 14 Reliance Communications Ltd

* Says chairman, Reliance group, Anil D. Ambani "voluntarily" decides to draw no salary or commission from RCom in current financial year

* RCom management also steps up, follows chairman's lead to ensure time-bound execution

* RCom management team on-board to defer personal pay by up to 21 days

* Says decision part of company promoters' commitment to strategic transformation program

* Aircel, Brookfield deals targeted to close by 30 Sept 2017, subject to approvals

* Says measures to remain in place till December 2017

* Aircel, Brookfield deals targeted to close by 30 September 2017, subject to approvals; will reduce debt by nearly 60% or Rs 25,000 crore