May 4 Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd :

* Allotted via preferential issue to HDFC by way of conversion of equivalent amount of debt 1.4 million fully paid-up equity shares

* Allotted via preferential issue to HDFC at 59.35 rupees per share

* Allotted to HDFC by way of conversion of equivalent amount of debt 42.2 million compulsorily redeemable preference shares