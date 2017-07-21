BRIEF-Reliance Industries announces 1:1 bonus share issue

1 Min Read
July 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd chairman says:
* Announces a bonus share issue of 1:1
* Refinery off gas cracker at Jamnagar, Gujarat will be commissioned in next few weeks
* Shale gas venture in the U.S. to be rationalised
* First gas from new investments from KG D6 will come from mid 2020
* Over next 12 months, network of retail stores will go to tier 2 and tier 3 cities
* 10 years from now, reliance plans to become one among top fifty companies in the world
* Company plans to earn one trillion rupees of operating profit over next few years
* Have set targets of profitability from new businesses Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)