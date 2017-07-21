FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Reliance Industries chairman says Jiophone to be effectively free
July 21, 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Industries chairman says Jiophone to be effectively free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Says Jiophone is effectively free for Jio customers

* Says to collect a security deposit of 1500 rupees one time

* Says Jiophone will be available from Aug. 15 for trial and for pre-book from Aug. 24

* Says from last quarter of this year, all Jiophones will be made in India

* Says targeting to make 5 million Jiophones available every week

* Says fixed line optical fibre broadband will be the next big monetisation opportunity for Jio Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)

