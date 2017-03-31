BRIEF-Welltend Technology to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
March 31 Reliance Industries Ltd
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Reliance Industries says Jio Prime members to get 3 months of complimentary service with first recharge of 303 rupees and above
* Reliance Industries says Jio extends timeline up to April 15 for first recharge
* Reliance Industries says Jio customers can enrol for Prime membership until April 15
* Reliance Industries says Jio Prime paid tariff plan will be applied only in July after the expiry of the complimentary service Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ojrqWo Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25