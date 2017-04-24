BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd
* HY net loss 225 million rupees versus loss 74.6 million rupees year ago
* HY total income 5.4 million rupees versus 22.5 million rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
