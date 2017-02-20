Feb 20 Relief Therapeutics Holding AG:
* Has signed a term sheet securing 500,000 Swiss francs
($498,505) of financing by issuing new shares of its common
stock. Proceeds are expected to be received in coming days
* Will take new cost cutting measures by reducing and
optimizing certain elements of its fixed overhead structure
* Raffaele Petrone and Antonino Amato have resigned from
board of directors
* In addition to resigning from his position on board of
directors, Petrone has also resigned from his role as chief
executive
* Gael Hedou, until now company's chief operating officer,
will assume role of interim-CEO effective immediately
* Timothy Snyder has served notice that he will be
relinquishing his duties as CFO as of August 31, 2017, but will
ensure a smooth and seamless transition of company's finance
function
* Under terms of this new round of financing, Gem Global
Yield Fund Llc SCS ("GEM"), currently a major shareholder, will
subscribe to 50 million new Relief shares at a price of 0.01
francs
Source text: bit.ly/2kY3L8E
($1 = 1.0030 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)