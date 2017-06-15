June 15 RELM Wireless Corp-

* RELM Wireless -on June 14, 2017, board approved repurchase of 500,000 shares of common stock in addition to 500,000 share authorization announced on May 19

* RELM Wireless Corp says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share

* RELM Wireless Corp says it is deploying capital back into business to expand its engineering capabilities and sales force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: