AIRSHOW-Iran's Airtour signs MoU for 45 A320neo Airbus aircraft
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
June 15 RELM Wireless Corp-
* RELM Wireless -on June 14, 2017, board approved repurchase of 500,000 shares of common stock in addition to 500,000 share authorization announced on May 19
* RELM Wireless Corp says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share
* RELM Wireless Corp says it is deploying capital back into business to expand its engineering capabilities and sales force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.