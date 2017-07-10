FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Renaissance likely generated operating profit of around 600 mln yen for quarter ended June - Nikkei
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 10, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Renaissance likely generated operating profit of around 600 mln yen for quarter ended June - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Renaissance Inc likely generated an operating profit of around 600 million yen ($5.25 million) for the quarter ended June - Nikkei

* Renaissance Inc's sales look to have climbed 3 percent to some 11 billion yen for quarter ended June - Nikkei

* For full year through March 2018, Renaissance is seen maintaining forecasts of 4 billion yen operating profit, up 9%, sales of 47.1 billion yen, up 6% - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sXacAT) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.