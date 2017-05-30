BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
May 30 Renaissance Oil Corp
* Renaissance oil corp reports Qtrly earnings per share c$0.00
* Renaissance reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue up 20 percent to C$5.532 million
* Renaissance oil corp qtrly total production 1,632 boe/d, up 1 percent from production in quarter ended dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* FB Financial Corp files for offer for sale of 4.8 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing