BRIEF-CF Corp enters into equity purchase agreements
* CF Corp - co entered into equity purchase agreements in connection with rights of first offer under forward purchase agreements, dated April 18, 2016
June 26 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd-
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd announces pricing of $300 million senior note offering by subsidiary
* Renaissancere Holdings - subsidiary agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.450% senior notes due 2027
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - notes are guaranteed by renaissancere
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares