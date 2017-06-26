June 26 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd-

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd announces pricing of $300 million senior note offering by subsidiary

* Renaissancere Holdings - subsidiary agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.450% senior notes due 2027

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - notes are guaranteed by renaissancere