BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 2 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd:
* Renaissancere reports net income of $92.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 or $2.25 per diluted common share; quarterly operating income of $49.0 million or $1.18 per diluted common share
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.18
* Q1 earnings per share $2.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says book value per common share increased $0.92, or 0.8%, in Q1 of 2017 to $109.37
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says gross premiums written increased $60.0 million, or 7.0%, to $922.1 million, in Q1 of 2017 compared to Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.