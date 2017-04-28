BRIEF-Bowery Farming says raised $22.2 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Says it has raised $22.2 million in equity financing - sec filing
April 28 Renasant Corp
* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018
* Renasant Corp - Mitchell Waycaster will assume role of chief executive officer of both company and Renasant Bank - SEC filing
* Renasant Corp - After May 1, 2018, Mcgraw will serve as executive chairman of company and bank Source: (bit.ly/2qo2XvU) Further company coverage:
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: