April 28 Renasant Corp

* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018

* Renasant Corp - Mitchell Waycaster will assume role of chief executive officer of both company and Renasant Bank - SEC filing

* Renasant Corp - After May 1, 2018, Mcgraw will serve as executive chairman of company and bank Source: (bit.ly/2qo2XvU) Further company coverage: