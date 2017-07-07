UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Renault Sa
* Renault-Nissan alliance confirms annual synergies rise 16% to €5 billion in 2016
* Renault nissan confirms alliance on track to deliver synergies of at least €5.5 billion in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources