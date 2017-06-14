BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Renesola Ltd
* Renesola announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal and formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions
* Renesola announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal and formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions
* Renesola Ltd - estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative us$81 million
* Says proposal estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative $81 million
* Renesola Ltd - proposal estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative us$81 million
* Renesola- if transactions contemplated by proposal are consummated, co's remaining businesses would be focused primarily on solar project development
* Renesola Ltd - special committee will conduct process with assistance of financial advisor and legal counsel
* Renesola-Got preliminary non-binding proposal dated june 13 from ceo xianshou li to buy manufacturing and led distribution businesses, assume related indebtedness
* renesola-proposal contemplates in exchange for, among other things, assumption by li of indebtedness, co would issue additional ads to li at $4.50/ads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings