BRIEF-Renesola engages financial advisor and legal counsel

July 17 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd:

* Renesola special committee engages financial advisor and legal counsel

* Renesola Ltd - ‍special committee of board retained Roth Capital Partners as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis as U.S. legal counsel​

* Renesola- ‍retained financial advisor, U.S. Legal counsel in connection with review of preliminary non-binding proposal dated June 13 from Xianshou Li

* Renesola - ‍neither board nor special committee has made any decision with respect to company's response to proposal​