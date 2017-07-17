FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Renesola engages financial advisor and legal counsel
July 17, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Renesola engages financial advisor and legal counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd:

* Renesola special committee engages financial advisor and legal counsel

* Renesola Ltd - ‍special committee of board retained Roth Capital Partners as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis as U.S. legal counsel​

* Renesola- ‍retained financial advisor, U.S. Legal counsel in connection with review of preliminary non-binding proposal dated June 13 from Xianshou Li

* Renesola - ‍neither board nor special committee has made any decision with respect to company's response to proposal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

