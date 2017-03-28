March 28 Renesola Ltd:

* Renesola announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $900 million to $1.0 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $130 million to $150 million

* Renesola Ltd - qtrly revenue of $232.1 million was in line with management guidance range of $220 million to $240 million

* Renesola Ltd qtrly loss per ADS was $1.26

* Renesola Ltd qtrly total external module shipments were 330.7 MW, up 72.9% from Q3 2016 and down 11.4% from Q4 2015

* Renesola Ltd qtrly total wafer shipments were 305.9 MW, up 5.3% from Q3 2016 and up 13.2% from Q4 2015

* Renesola Ltd qtrly gross margin declined to 2.1% from 10.1% in Q3 2016 and from 16.0% in Q4 2015

* Renesola Ltd - expect downstream project sales to pick up in Q2 of 2017

* Renesola Ltd - for Q1 2017, company expects external wafer shipments in range of 240MW - 260MW, external module shipments in range of 250MW - 260MW

* Renesola - Renesola UK Ltd has received decision, post-clearance duty demand note from her majesty's revenue and customs (HMRC) of UK government

* Renesola-Decision, post-clearance duty demand note requires renesola to pay add, CVD and value added tax of approximately US$1.7 million in total

* Renesola- add, CVD associated with certain imports of solar panels from Renesola Singapore PTE, Enfield Solar Energy Ltd India between Dec 2013 - Feb 2014

* Renesola-UK customs disagreed with co's declared country of origin of some imports of solar panels from Renesola Singapore PTE, Enfield Solar Energy Ltd India

* Renesola Ltd-co is contesting determination,requested review before HMRC, final review decision of HMRC expected to be announced in April or May 2017

* Renesola - German unit received post-clearance duty demand note from dutch customs

* Renesola Ltd - post-clearance duty demand note to germany subsidiary requires it to pay retrospective add, CVD of approximately US$13.1 million in total

* Renesola Ltd - "vigorously contesting" claims demanded from its units

* Renesola-Dutch customs disagreed with co's declared country of origin of some solar panel imports from various Indian OEM suppliers in late 2013,early 2014