* Renesola announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $900 million to $1.0 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $130 million to $150 million
* Renesola Ltd - qtrly revenue of $232.1 million was in line
with management guidance range of $220 million to $240 million
* Renesola Ltd qtrly loss per ADS was $1.26
* Renesola Ltd qtrly total external module shipments were
330.7 MW, up 72.9% from Q3 2016 and down 11.4% from Q4 2015
* Renesola Ltd qtrly total wafer shipments were 305.9 MW, up
5.3% from Q3 2016 and up 13.2% from Q4 2015
* Renesola Ltd qtrly gross margin declined to 2.1% from
10.1% in Q3 2016 and from 16.0% in Q4 2015
* Renesola Ltd - expect downstream project sales to pick up
in Q2 of 2017
* Renesola Ltd - for Q1 2017, company expects external wafer
shipments in range of 240MW - 260MW, external module shipments
in range of 250MW - 260MW
* Renesola - Renesola UK Ltd has received decision,
post-clearance duty demand note from her majesty's revenue and
customs (HMRC) of UK government
* Renesola-Decision, post-clearance duty demand note
requires renesola to pay add, CVD and value added tax of
approximately US$1.7 million in total
* Renesola- add, CVD associated with certain imports of
solar panels from Renesola Singapore PTE, Enfield Solar Energy
Ltd India between Dec 2013 - Feb 2014
* Renesola-UK customs disagreed with co's declared country
of origin of some imports of solar panels from Renesola
Singapore PTE, Enfield Solar Energy Ltd India
* Renesola Ltd-co is contesting determination,requested
review before HMRC, final review decision of HMRC expected to be
announced in April or May 2017
* Renesola - German unit received post-clearance duty demand
note from dutch customs
* Renesola Ltd - post-clearance duty demand note to germany
subsidiary requires it to pay retrospective add, CVD of
approximately US$13.1 million in total
* Renesola Ltd - "vigorously contesting" claims demanded
from its units
* Renesola-Dutch customs disagreed with co's declared
country of origin of some solar panel imports from various
Indian OEM suppliers in late 2013,early 2014
