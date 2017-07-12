FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
BRIEF-Rennova Health announces plan to spin off Advanced Molecular Services Group
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 12, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Rennova Health announces plan to spin off Advanced Molecular Services Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Rennova Health Inc

* Rennova Health announces plan to spin off its Advanced Molecular Services Group

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍Rennova's board has also approved spinoff of its health technology solutions business to its stockholders in a similar transaction​

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍strategic goal of spinoff is to create two public companies​

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍transaction expected to be completed at end of september 2017​

* Rennova Health -‍ plans to spin off its advanced molecular services group as independent publicly traded co by tax-free distribution to co's stockholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.