FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Rennova Health enters into securities purchase agreement
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 17, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Rennova Health enters into securities purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Rennova Health Inc:

* Rennova Health Inc - on July 16 entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain existing institutional investors of company - SEC filing

* Rennova Health - ‍pursuant to agreement, co agreed to issue $4.1 million amount of original issue discount debentures due October 17, 2017​ - SEC filing

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement, also agreed to issue warrants to purchase of 2.1 million shares for consideration of $2 million in cash​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uqJtMS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.