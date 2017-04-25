April 25 RENOVA Inc:

* Says it will purchase 62 percent stake of a business partnership, which is engaged in the solar power generation business, from Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd and NEC Capital Solutions Ltd, for 643 million yen in all

* RENOVA will hold 100 percent stake in the business partnership, up from 38 percent

* Effective date April 26

