April 7 Renoworks Software Inc:

* Renoworks announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results- record revenues for fiscal 2016

* Q4 revenue rose 67 percent to C$727,000

* Renoworks Software Inc - net loss of $119,748 for year ended december 31, 2016 compared to a net loss of $360,475 in 2015

* Renoworks Software Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.001