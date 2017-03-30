March 30 Renrenle Commercial Group Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 60.5 million yuan ($8.78 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 474.7 million yuan year ago

* Says it applies to Shenzhen stock exchange to cancel delisting risk warning as it has returned to net profit in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nmUl7J; bit.ly/2nyFjN5

($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi)