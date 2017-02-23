UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Rent-A-Center Inc:
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital
* Rent-A-Center Inc - board "continues to evaluate a number of cost-saving and revenue-driving opportunities"
* Rent-A-Center Inc - co's board, nominating, corporate governance committee will review engaged capital's proposed nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources