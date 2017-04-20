April 20 Rent-a-center Inc

* Rent-A-Center Inc - Core U.S. same store sales down 9.6 percent for March

* Rent-A-Center Inc - March core U.S. delinquencies 6.1% and 140 basis points favorable versus prior month

* Rent-A-Center Inc - Acceptance now same store sales up 12.4 percent in March

* Rent-A-Center Inc - March core U.S. co-worker turnover 83.7% and 10.4 percentage points favorable versus prior year