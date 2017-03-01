March 1 Rent-a-center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center Inc - January core u.s. Same store sales down 11.5%

* January same store sales up 2.5pct for acceptance now

* Also announced that it is modifying methodology it uses to calculate same store sales, beginning in 2017

* Rent-A-Center - change in methodology favorably impacted core U.S., acceptance now segments in Jan. 2017 same store sales by about 50 basis points