June 15 Rent-a-center Inc

* Rent-A-Center, inc. Reports may key operating metrics

* Rent-A-Center inc says may core u.s. Delinquencies 6.5% and flat versus prior month

* Rent-A-Center inc says in core u.s. Segment, may same store sales improved sequentially

* Rent-A-Center inc says in acceptance now, may same store sales remained higher than last year by mid-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: