March 16 Rent-A-Center Inc :

* Reports February key operating metrics

* Feb Core U.S. same store sales down 16.0 pct

* In Acceptance NOW, February same store sales were impacted by a delay in tax refunds

* Feb Acceptance NOW same store sales down 3.8 pct

* In Core U.S. business, February same store sales decreased sequentially due to less merchandise sales revenue from tax refund delay