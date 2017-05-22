UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 Rent-A-Center Inc
* Rent-A-Center inc - board, management have held discussions with engaged capital to maintain a constructive dialogue and reach a resolution
* Rent-A-Center inc says board offered two director seats to engaged capital, which engaged capital rejected - sec filing
* Rent-A-Center inc - following rejection, engaged capital expressed no interest in negotiating with rent-a-center board to reach an amiable resolution Source text (bit.ly/2rMaZzo) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources