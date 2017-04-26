UPDATE 1-Unicaja pushes ahead with listing, shrugs off Spanish banking troubles
* Bank would be valued at 1.7 blns-2.3 bln (Adds details, background)
April 26 Renta 4 Banco SA:
* Q1 2017 net interest income 721,000 euros ($783,871) versus 839,000 euros year ago
* Q1 2017 net profit 3.8 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* Capital ratio CET1 fully loaded at end-March 2017 at 16.6 percent
* Maintains positive outlook of growth of both operating activity and net profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank would be valued at 1.7 blns-2.3 bln (Adds details, background)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a tender offer for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, June 15 A proposed law before Ireland's parliament to hand the national central bank powers to intervene in the mortgage market would likely make it less attractive for badly needed new mortgage providers, the country's competition watchdog said on Thursday.