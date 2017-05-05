May 5 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA:

* Says will hold about 3 percent stake in Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be set up with Dutch pension fund APG, with an investment of 4 million euros ($4.4 million)

* APG will hold a stake of 95 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)