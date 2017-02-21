Feb 21 Rentech Inc:
* Rentech idles Wawa facility; exploring strategic
alternatives
* Rentech Inc- exploring strategic alternatives for Wawa
facility and company as a whole
* Exploring strategic alternatives for Wawa facility and
company as a whole
* Rentech Inc - pellet sales at NEWP continue to be sluggish
* Rentech Inc - customer plans to exercise purchase option
for two of Fulghum's U.S. mills
* Rentech Inc - Atikokan facility production being reduced
to levels required to fulfill OPG off-take contract
* Rentech - Wawa operations team will immediately begin a
safe and orderly idling of facility, which company expects to
complete in approximately two weeks
* Rentech Inc- Rentech expects to incur a significant asset
impairment charge relating to Wawa and Atikokan facilities in
its Q4 2016 results
* Rentech -decision results from continued uncertainty
around profitability on pellets produced at facility, making
additional investment in facility uneconomic
* Rentech Inc- expect Atikokan facility to generate cash
flow in range of break-even to slightly positive in 2017 under
the revised operating plan
* When facility is idled, a small workforce will remain in
place; remainder of workforce will be placed on a temporary
layoff
