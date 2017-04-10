BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Repros Therapeutics Inc -
* Repros names Larry Dillaha, M.D., its permanent president and ceo
* Dillaha has also been named to board, filling an existing vacancy
* Dillaha was previously chief executive officer of Cavtherx, an inception stage biotechnology company
* Dillaha has been serving as president, chief executive officer on an interim basis since February 1, 2017
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017