BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Republic Bancorp Inc
* Reports 13 pct year-over-year increase in first quarter net income
* Says net interest income at core bank increased to $36.6 million during Q1 of 2017, a $5.3 million, or 17 pct, increase over Q1 of 2016
* Says qtrly diluted earnings per class a share $0.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.