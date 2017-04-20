April 20 Republic First Bancorp Inc-

* Republic First Bancorp Inc reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue rose 35 percent to $20.5 million

* Republic First Bancorp Inc - book value per common share increased to $3.84 as of march 31, 2017 compared to $3.08 as of march 31, 2016

* Republic First Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income $14.2 million versus $11.3 million last year