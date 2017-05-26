PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 26 (Reuters) -
* Republic of Turkey files for debt offering of up to $8 billion - SEC filing
* Republic of Turkey may offer its debt securities from time to time in one or more offerings
* Republic of Turkey will provide specific terms of debt securities it is offering in supplements to prospectus filed with U.S. SEC Source text: (bit.ly/2r5Hwn0)
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON, June 21 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday left plans to abolish the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) out of her government's two-year programme in an omission lawyers said could signal an end to the controversial pledge.