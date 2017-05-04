US STOCKS-Wall St rises as tech stocks bounce back
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Republic of Turkey says is offering $1.75 billion principal amount of its 5.750% notes due May 11, 2047 - sec filing Source text for Eikon:
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
BERLIN, June 19 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) said on Monday they would tax the rich more and low earners less, making a play to win back working-class voters as the party seeks to revive a flagging election campaign.
WASHINGTON, June 19 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: