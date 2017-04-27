US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Republic Services Inc:
* Republic Services Inc qtrly adjusted diluted eps was $0.55 per share
* Republic Services, Inc. Reports first-quarter results
* Republic Services Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Republic services inc qtrly revenue $2,392.8 million versus $2,248.6 million
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet

* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture