March 31 Resilux NV:

* Signs agreement to acquire 100 pct of the shares of the company Borverk Eurotrade doo Beograd, with production site located in Jabucje (Serbia)

* Borverk allows co to further improve footprint in Central, East Europe and is complementary to the production units of co in Greece and Hungary Source text: bit.ly/2ojzqXm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)