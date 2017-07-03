July 3 RESILUX NV:

* TO DISTRIBUTE A SHAREHOLDERS’ COMPENSATION OF 16.30€ PER SHARE

* ON 28 JUNE 2017, THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF RESILUX NV ADOPTED THE RESOLUTION TO REDUCE IN CASH THE COMPANY’S CAPITAL WITH A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33,005,218.00 €,

* CAPITAL REDUCTION IS NOT COMBINED WITH THE CANCELLATION OF SHARES

* PAYMENT OF THE CAPITAL REDUCTION SHALL ACCORDING TO EXPECTATIONS BE EFFECTUATED IN THE SECOND HALF OF SEPTEMBER 2017