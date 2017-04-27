April 27 Resmed Inc:

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.71

* Resmed Inc. Announces results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to $514.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $521.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S