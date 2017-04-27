US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Resmed Inc:
* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.71
* Resmed Inc. Announces results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to $514.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $521.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet

* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture