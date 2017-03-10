BRIEF-Medovex receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX system
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
March 10 Resolute Forest Products Inc
* Resolute announces indefinite idling of Thorold Newsprint Mill
* Facility, which employed over 100 workers, has an annual production capacity of approximately 197,000 metric tons
* "decision to proceed with indefinite idling is driven by ongoing significant decline in North American newsprint consumption"
* Indefinite idling of paper mill is effective immediately
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15