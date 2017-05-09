May 9 Resolute Energy Corp

* Resolute Energy Corporation announces pricing of $125 million additional senior notes offering

* Resolute Energy - priced offering for $125 million of its 8.50% senior notes due 2020 at initial offering price of 101.625% of principal amount

* Resolute Energy says senior notes will be issued under same indenture as $400 million aggregate principal amount of company's 8.50% senior notes due 2020