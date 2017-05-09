May 9 Resolute Energy Corp:
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $125 million
additional senior notes offering
* Resolute Energy Corp - launched a private offering for
$125 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8.50 pct
senior notes due 2020
* Resolute Energy - senior notes will be issued under same
indenture as $400 million aggregate principal amount of co's
8.50 pct senior notes due 2020
* Resolute Energy - intends to use net proceeds to finance
previously announced acquisition of certain producing,
undeveloped oil, gas properties in delaware basin
* Resolute Energy - if Delaware Basin Bronco acquisition is
not consummated, co intends to use net proceeds to repay
outstanding borrowings under senior credit facility
