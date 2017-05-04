BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 4 Resolute Forest Products Inc
* Resolute reports preliminary first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.52
* Q1 sales fell 1 percent to $872 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.33 excluding items
* Resolute forest - continued to face strong headwinds in paper businesses this quarter; pulp, tissue and wood products recorded stronger results than in q4
* Resolute forest products inc - expect to gradually increase relative contribution of pulp, tissue and lumber segments to overall results
* Resolute forest products inc - believe that upward trends in pulp pricing will continue until at least mid-year, and possibly into second half
* Resolute forest products inc - in wood products segment, anticipate short-term volatility in market caused by u.s. Trade barriers
* Resolute forest products inc - in wood products, expect steady increases in housing starts for foreseeable future
* Resolute forest - "believe that central canadian forestry regimes are market-based and we should expect nothing less than unencumbered and free access to u.s. Lumber market"
* Resolute forest - achievements in quarter were overshadowed by imposition of countervailing duties on co's softwood lumber exports from canada to united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.