BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Resonant Inc-
* Resonant expands licensing agreement with existing customer
* Resonant Inc - signed an extension to a licensing agreement with an existing customer, a rffe component vendor
* Resonant Inc - upfront payments and milestone payments have been agreed upon, but will not be disclosed due to confidential nature of such agreements
* Resonant Inc - expanded agreement encompasses development of resonant's fifth quadplexer, and second for customer
* Resonant Inc - extension covers design of resonant's fifth quadplexer for chinese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group