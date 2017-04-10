BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Resonant Inc
* Resonant Inc - Resonant secures three new licensing agreements with existing tier one fabless RFFE component vendor
* Resonant - new licensing deals encompass 2 high volume bands that were converted from joint development agreements (JDAS), as well as a new quadplexer
* Resonant Inc - upfront payments and milestone payments have been agreed upon, but will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: